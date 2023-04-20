Drew Campbell Missip Braves

Drew Campbell

The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his fourth year of playing professional baseball.

Campbell has started this season with the Mississippi Braves, the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.

So far this season, Campbell is batting .237. In 38 at-bats, he has nine hits — including a home run — and has driven in five runs. He also has an .256 on-base percentage and a .624 OPS.

On Wednesday, Campbell went 3-for-6 with a double and two RBIs while touching home once in Mississippi’s 10-7 loss to Montgomery.

Mississippi continues its six-game home series against Montgomery through Sunday.

