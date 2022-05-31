The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his third season of playing professional baseball. The outfielder is currently with the Rome (Ga.) Braves, the High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.
Last Tuesday, Campbell went 2-for-4 with a double while scoring a run in Rome's 3-1 win at Hudson Valley.
On Friday, Campbell was 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in the Braves' 12-10 win at Hudson Valley.
The next day, he went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Rome's 6-2 triumph over the host Renegades.
So far this season, Campbell is batting .275 with five doubles, one triple, one home run and 20 RBIs while walking 13 times, stealing eight bases and scoring 20 times for the Aces.
Rome began a six-game home series against Bowling Green (Ky.) on Tuesday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.