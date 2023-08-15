Drew Campbell Missip Braves

The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his fourth year of playing professional baseball.

Campbell is with the Mississippi Braves, the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.

Campbell is off to a sizzling start in August. Through his first seven games this month, he was batting an even .500 with a double, a home run and two RBIs while touching home twice.

Last Friday he went 2-for-2 while scoring once at Rocket City. The next day, he was 1-for-3 with a solo home run in the Braves’ 5-3 loss to the Trash Pandas.

So far this season, Campbell is batting .240 with nine doubles, eight home runs and 24 RBIs while touching home 18 times. He also has a .290 on-base percentage, a .402 slugging percentage and a .692 OPS.

In his minor-league career (i.e. 208 games), Campbell has a .261 batting average with 30 doubles, eight triples, 21 homers and 101 RBIs while scoring 94 times. He also has a .315 OBP, a .401 slugging percentage and a .716 OPS.

Mississippi will continue its six-game home series against Biloxi through Sunday.

