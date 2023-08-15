The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his fourth year of playing professional baseball.
Campbell is with the Mississippi Braves, the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.
Campbell is off to a sizzling start in August. Through his first seven games this month, he was batting an even .500 with a double, a home run and two RBIs while touching home twice.
Last Friday he went 2-for-2 while scoring once at Rocket City. The next day, he was 1-for-3 with a solo home run in the Braves’ 5-3 loss to the Trash Pandas.
So far this season, Campbell is batting .240 with nine doubles, eight home runs and 24 RBIs while touching home 18 times. He also has a .290 on-base percentage, a .402 slugging percentage and a .692 OPS.
In his minor-league career (i.e. 208 games), Campbell has a .261 batting average with 30 doubles, eight triples, 21 homers and 101 RBIs while scoring 94 times. He also has a .315 OBP, a .401 slugging percentage and a .716 OPS.
Mississippi will continue its six-game home series against Biloxi through Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.