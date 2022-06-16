The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his third season of playing professional baseball. The outfielder is currently with the Rome (Ga.) Braves, the High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.
On Wednesday, Campbell went 1-for-5 with two RBIs in Rome’s 10-4 win at Asheville (N.C.).
On Thursday, he went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs in the Braves’ 22-1 triumph over the host Tourists.
So far this season, Campbell is batting .269 with six doubles, two triples, one home run and 26 RBIs while walking 20 times, stealing nine bases and scoring 24 times for the Aces.
Rome continues its six-game series at Asheville through Sunday.
