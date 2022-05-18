The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is beginning his third season of playing professional baseball. The outfielder is currently with the Rome (Ga.) Braves, the High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.
Campbell went 1-for-3 while walking once and scoring a run in Rome’s 2-1 win at Aberdeen on Wednesday night.
So far this season, Campbell is batting .267 with four doubles, one triple, one home run and 16 RBIs while walking 13 times, stealing seven bases and scoring 15 times.
Rome continues its six-game series at Aberdeen tonight.
