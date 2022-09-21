The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout recently completed his third year of playing professional baseball.
Campbell spent the season as an outfielder with the Rome (Ga.) Braves, the High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.
For the season, Campbell batted .271 with 10 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 50 RBIs while walking 37 times, stealing 15 bases and scoring 51 times for the Braves. He finished with a .340 OBP, a .377 slugging percentage and a .717 OPS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.