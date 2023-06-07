Drew Campbell Missip Braves

Drew Campbell

The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his fourth year of playing professional baseball.

Campbell has started this season with the Mississippi Braves, the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.

Last Friday, Campbell went 2-for-6 with an RBI in Mississippi’s 13-7 win at Birmingham.

So far this season, Campbell is batting .192 with four doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs while touching home eight times. He also has a .234 on-base percentage, a .317 slugging percentage and a .551 OPS.

In his minor-league career, Campbell has a .257 batting average with 25 doubles, eight triples, 16 homers and 88 RBIs while scoring 84 times.

Mississippi continues its six-game home series against Biloxi through Sunday.

