The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his fourth year of playing professional baseball.
Campbell has started this season with the Mississippi Braves, the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.
Last Friday, Campbell went 2-for-6 with an RBI in Mississippi’s 13-7 win at Birmingham.
So far this season, Campbell is batting .192 with four doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs while touching home eight times. He also has a .234 on-base percentage, a .317 slugging percentage and a .551 OPS.
In his minor-league career, Campbell has a .257 batting average with 25 doubles, eight triples, 16 homers and 88 RBIs while scoring 84 times.
Mississippi continues its six-game home series against Biloxi through Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.