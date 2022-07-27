The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his third year of playing professional baseball. The outfielder is currently with the Rome (Ga.) Braves, the High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.
Through Tuesday, Campbell had hit safely in five straight games and six of his last seven.
Last Friday, Campbell went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Rome’s 3-2 triumph at Winston-Salem (N.C.).
The next day, he was 1-for-3 with a double and four RBIs in the Braves’ 9-6 loss at Winston-Salem.
So far this season, Campbell is batting .287 with nine doubles, four triples, two home runs and 44 RBIs while walking 27 times, stealing 11 bases and scoring 37 times for the Braves.
Rome continues a six-game series at Hickory at 7 p.m. tonight.
