The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his fourth year of playing professional baseball.
Campbell has started the season with the Mississippi Braves, the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.
Last Tuesday, he went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Mississippi’s 5-2 loss to Birmingham.
Two days later, Campbell went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI in the Braves’ 6-1 victory over the Barons.
So far this season, Campbell is batting .219 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 20 RBIs while touching home 14 times. He also has a .257 on-base percentage, a .400 slugging percentage and a .657 OPS.
In his minor-league career (i.e. 194 games), Campbell has a .258 batting average with 29 doubles, eight triples, 20 homers and 97 RBIs while scoring 90 times. He also has a .310 OBP, a .400 slugging percentage and a .710 OPS.
Mississippi continues its six-game series at Biloxi through Monday.
