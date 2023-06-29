Drew Campbell Missip Braves

Drew Campbell

The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his fourth year of playing professional baseball.

Campbell has started the season with the Mississippi Braves, the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.

Last Tuesday, he went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Mississippi’s 5-2 loss to Birmingham.

Two days later, Campbell went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI in the Braves’ 6-1 victory over the Barons.

So far this season, Campbell is batting .219 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 20 RBIs while touching home 14 times. He also has a .257 on-base percentage, a .400 slugging percentage and a .657 OPS.

In his minor-league career (i.e. 194 games), Campbell has a .258 batting average with 29 doubles, eight triples, 20 homers and 97 RBIs while scoring 90 times. He also has a .310 OBP, a .400 slugging percentage and a .710 OPS.

Mississippi continues its six-game series at Biloxi through Monday.

