Drew Campbell head shot

Drew Campbell

The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his second season of playing professional baseball. The outfielder is currently with the Rome (Ga.) Braves, the High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.

On Sunday, Campbell’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 11th inning lifted Rome to a 3-2 victory over the visiting Winston-Salem Dash.

So far this season, Campbell is batting .295. In 78 at-bats, he has 23 hits — including five doubles, two triples and two home runs — and 12 RBIs while scoring 11 times.

Rome begins a six-game series at the Asheville (N.C.) Tourists tonight.

