The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his second season of playing professional baseball. The outfielder is currently with the Rome (Ga.) Braves, the High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.
On Sunday, Campbell’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 11th inning lifted Rome to a 3-2 victory over the visiting Winston-Salem Dash.
So far this season, Campbell is batting .295. In 78 at-bats, he has 23 hits — including five doubles, two triples and two home runs — and 12 RBIs while scoring 11 times.
Rome begins a six-game series at the Asheville (N.C.) Tourists tonight.
