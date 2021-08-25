The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his second season of playing professional baseball. The outfielder is currently with the Rome (Ga.) Braves, the High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.
Campbell, who recently had a rehab assignment with the Florida Complex League Braves, was promoted from Low-A Augusta to Rome earlier this week.
In his debut with Rome on Tuesday night, Campbell went 2-for-4 with a double in the Braves’ 5-4 win at the Bowling Green (Ky.) Hot Rods. He played right field while batting seventh in the lineup.
So far this season, Campbell is batting .347. In 49 at-bats, he has 17 hits — including three doubles, two triples and a home run — and seven RBIs while scoring seven times.
Rome’s six-game series at Bowling Green continues through Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.