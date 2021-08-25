Drew Campbell head shot

Drew Campbell

The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his second season of playing professional baseball. The outfielder is currently with the Rome (Ga.) Braves, the High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.

Campbell, who recently had a rehab assignment with the Florida Complex League Braves, was promoted from Low-A Augusta to Rome earlier this week.

In his debut with Rome on Tuesday night, Campbell went 2-for-4 with a double in the Braves’ 5-4 win at the Bowling Green (Ky.) Hot Rods. He played right field while batting seventh in the lineup.

So far this season, Campbell is batting .347. In 49 at-bats, he has 17 hits — including three doubles, two triples and a home run — and seven RBIs while scoring seven times.

Rome’s six-game series at Bowling Green continues through Sunday.

