The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his second season of playing professional baseball. The outfielder is currently with the Rome (Ga.) Braves, the High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.
On Saturday, Campbell went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and two RBIs while scoring a run in Rome's 15-3 loss at Asheville.
So far this season, Campbell is batting .302. In 96 at-bats, he has 29 hits — including seven doubles, three triples and five home runs — and 20 RBIs while scoring 15 times.
Rome begins a six-game, season-ending home series against the Hickory Crawdads tonight.
