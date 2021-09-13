Drew Campbell head shot

Drew Campbell

The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his second season of playing professional baseball. The outfielder is currently with the Rome (Ga.) Braves, the High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. 

On Saturday, Campbell went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and two RBIs while scoring a run in Rome's 15-3 loss at Asheville. 

So far this season, Campbell is batting .302. In 96 at-bats, he has 29 hits — including seven doubles, three triples and five home runs — and 20 RBIs while scoring 15 times. 

Rome begins a six-game, season-ending home series against the Hickory Crawdads tonight. 

