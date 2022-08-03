The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his third year of playing professional baseball. The outfielder is currently with the Rome (Ga.) Braves, the High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.
Campbell closed out a sizzling July — in which he batted .329 with three doubles, two triples, one home run and 16 RBIs — by going 1-for-4 while scoring a run in the Braves’ 11-10 loss to the host Hickory Crawdads on Sunday.
On Tuesday, Campbell went 1-for-3 and touched home twice in Rome’s 10-5 home win over Greenville.
So far this season, Campbell is batting .277 with nine doubles, four triples, two home runs and 44 RBIs while walking 31 times, stealing 13 bases and scoring 42 times for the Braves.
Rome continues a six-game home series against Greenville at 7 p.m. tonight.
