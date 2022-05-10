The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is beginning his third season of playing professional baseball. The outfielder is currently with the Rome (Ga.) Braves, the High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.
Campbell recently had a seven-game hitting streak. Sunday, he went 2-for-4 with a single and a double in the Braves' 10-3 loss at Greenville.
So far this season, Campbell is batting .269 with four doubles, one triple, one home run and 14 RBIs while walking 10 times and scoring 13 times.
Rome (15-13) began a six-game home series against Winston-Salem with a 6-1 win over the Dash, even though Campbell's hit streak came to an end, Tuesday night. The series continues at 7:05 p.m. tonight.
