The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his second season of playing professional baseball. The outfielder is currently with the Rome (Ga.) Braves, the High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.

Campbell hit safely in his first four games with Rome. After going 2-for-4 in his debut with the Braves, he had three straight one-hit games. In Saturday’s 4-3 victory at the Bowling Green (Ky.) Hot Rods, Campbell hit a solo home run while playing right field and batting sixth in the lineup.

So far this season, Campbell is batting .323. In 62 at-bats, he has 20 hits — including four doubles, two triples and two home runs — and nine RBIs while scoring 10 times.

Rome begins a six-game homestand against Winston-Salem tonight.

