Drew Campbell Missip Braves

Drew Campbell

The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his fourth year of playing professional baseball.

Campbell has started the season with the Mississippi Braves, the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.

On Monday, he went 1-for-3 and stole a base in Mississippi’s 6-2 triumph over the Biloxi Shuckers.

So far this season, Campbell is batting .217 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 20 RBIs while touching home 14 times. He also has a .263 on-base percentage, a .392 slugging percentage and a .655 OPS.

In his minor-league career (i.e. 196 games), Campbell has a .257 batting average with 29 doubles, eight triples, 20 homers and 97 RBIs while scoring 90 times. He also has a .310 OBP, a .398 slugging percentage and a .655 OPS.

Mississippi continues its six-game home series against Montgomery through Monday.

