The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his fourth year of playing professional baseball.
Campbell has started the season with the Mississippi Braves, the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.
On Monday, he went 1-for-3 and stole a base in Mississippi’s 6-2 triumph over the Biloxi Shuckers.
So far this season, Campbell is batting .217 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 20 RBIs while touching home 14 times. He also has a .263 on-base percentage, a .392 slugging percentage and a .655 OPS.
In his minor-league career (i.e. 196 games), Campbell has a .257 batting average with 29 doubles, eight triples, 20 homers and 97 RBIs while scoring 90 times. He also has a .310 OBP, a .398 slugging percentage and a .655 OPS.
Mississippi continues its six-game home series against Montgomery through Monday.
