Drew Campbell

The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his fourth year of playing professional baseball.

Campbell is with the Mississippi Braves, the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.

After a red-hot August, in which he batted .352, Campbell started off September with three hits in his first two games.

Tuesday night, he went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs in the Braves’ 8-2 triumph over the Tennessee Smokies.

So far this season, Campbell is batting .246 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 29 RBIs while touching home 26 times.

He also has a .303 on-base percentage, a .402 slugging percentage and a .705 OPS.

In his minor-league career (i.e. 222 games), Campbell has a .262 batting average with 32 doubles, eight triples, 22 homers and 106 RBIs while scoring 102 times.

He also has a .318 OBP, a .400 slugging percentage and a .718 OPS.

Mississippi will continue its six-game home series against Tennessee through Sunday.

