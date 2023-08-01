The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his fourth year of playing professional baseball.
Campbell is with the Mississippi Braves, the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. On July 23, he was activated from the Development List.
On Sunday, Campbell went 2-for-4 with two RBIs while touching home twice.
So far this season, Campbell is batting .209 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 22 RBIs while touching home 16 times. He also has a .255 on-base percentage, a .368 slugging percentage and a .623 OPS.
In his minor-league career (i.e. 201 games), Campbell has a .255 batting average with 29 doubles, eight triples, 20 homers and 99 RBIs while scoring 92 times. He also has a .308 OBP, a .392 slugging percentage and a .700 OPS.
Mississippi continues its seven-game home series against Montgomery through Sunday.
