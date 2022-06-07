The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his third season of playing professional baseball. The outfielder is currently with the Rome (Ga.) Braves, the High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.
Last Wednesday, Campbell went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles in Rome's 4-1 home loss to the Bowling Green Hot Rods.
This past Friday, he went 1-for-1 with a pinch-hit RBI in the Braves' 3-2 loss to Bowling Green.
So far this season, Campbell is batting .272 with six doubles, one triple, one home run and 21 RBIs while walking 15 times, stealing eight bases and scoring 22 times for the Aces.
Rome began a six-game home series against Wilmington on Tuesday night.
