The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is beginning his third season of playing professional baseball. The outfielder is currently with the Rome (Ga.) Braves, the High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.
Last Wednesday, Campbell went 2-for-5 with two RBIs while scoring twice in the Braves’ 8-5 win at Bowling Green (Ky.).
So far this season, Campbell is batting .239 with three doubles and six RBIs while scoring seven times.
Rome began a six-game homestand against Greensboro on Tuesday night.
