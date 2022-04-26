DrewCampbell Rome headshot

Drew Campbell

The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is beginning his third season of playing professional baseball. The outfielder is currently with the Rome (Ga.) Braves, the High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.

Last Wednesday, Campbell went 2-for-5 with two RBIs while scoring twice in the Braves’ 8-5 win at Bowling Green (Ky.).

So far this season, Campbell is batting .239 with three doubles and six RBIs while scoring seven times.

Rome began a six-game homestand against Greensboro on Tuesday night.

Tags

Trending Video