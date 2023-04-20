The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his fourth year of playing professional baseball.
Campbell has started this season with the Mississippi Braves, the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.
So far this season, Campbell is batting .237. In 38 at-bats, he has nine hits — including a home run — and has driven in five runs. He also has an .256 on-base percentage and a .624 OPS.
On Wednesday, Campbell went 3-for-6 with a double and two RBIs while touching home once in Mississippi’s 10-7 loss to Montgomery.
Mississippi continues its six-game home series against Montgomery through Sunday.
