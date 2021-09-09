The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his second season of playing professional baseball. The outfielder is currently with the Rome (Ga.) Braves, the High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.
On Wednesday night, Campbell had his first multi-homer game in the Braves’ 10-7 win at Asheville. He hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning before blasting another two-run shot in the sixth. He finished with four RBIs.
So far this season, Campbell is batting .295. In 88 at-bats, he has 26 hits — including five doubles, two triples and five home runs — and 18 RBIs while scoring 14 times.
Rome’s six-game series at Asheville (N.C.) concludes on Sunday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.