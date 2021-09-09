Drew Campbell head shot

Drew Campbell

The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his second season of playing professional baseball. The outfielder is currently with the Rome (Ga.) Braves, the High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.

On Wednesday night, Campbell had his first multi-homer game in the Braves’ 10-7 win at Asheville. He hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning before blasting another two-run shot in the sixth. He finished with four RBIs.

So far this season, Campbell is batting .295. In 88 at-bats, he has 26 hits — including five doubles, two triples and five home runs — and 18 RBIs while scoring 14 times.

Rome’s six-game series at Asheville (N.C.) concludes on Sunday afternoon.

