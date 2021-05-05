The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his second season of playing professional baseball. The centerfielder is currently with the Augusta Greenjackets, the Low-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.
In his first at-bat of the season, Campbell tripled to lead off the bottom of the first during the Greenjackets’ 8-1 victory over the visiting Columbia Fireflies on Wednesday night.
Campbell finished the game 1-for-5 with an RBI.
Augusta (1-0) is slated to host Columbia in a doubleheader today. The series is scheduled to continue through Sunday.
