Drew Campbell

The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his second season of playing professional baseball. The centerfielder is currently with the Augusta Greenjackets, the Low-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.

In his first at-bat of the season, Campbell tripled to lead off the bottom of the first during the Greenjackets’ 8-1 victory over the visiting Columbia Fireflies on Wednesday night.

Campbell finished the game 1-for-5 with an RBI.

Augusta (1-0) is slated to host Columbia in a doubleheader today. The series is scheduled to continue through Sunday.

