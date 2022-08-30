The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his third year of playing professional baseball. The outfielder is currently with the Rome (Ga.) Braves, the High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.
Campbell had a big weekend in Bowling Green, Ky.
First he went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs in the Braves’ 6-5 win over Bowling Green on Friday.
Then on Sunday, he went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in Rome’s 7-4 loss to the Hot Rods.
So far this season, Campbell is batting .274 with 10 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 50 RBIs while walking 36 times, stealing 15 bases and scoring 51 times for the Braves.
Rome continues a six-game home series against Greenville at 7 p.m. tonight.
