The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his fourth year of playing professional baseball.
Campbell is with the Mississippi Braves, the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.
Tuesday night, he went 3-for-4 with the game-winning RBI while scoring a run in Mississippi’s 6-5 victory over visiting Rocket City. It continued a red-hot month for Campbell, who is hitting .365 in August.
So far this season, Campbell is batting .244 with 10 doubles, nine home runs and 26 RBIs while touching home 24 times. He also has a .301 on-base percentage, a .402 slugging percentage and a .703 OPS.
In his minor-league career (i.e. 218 games), Campbell has a .262 batting average with 31 doubles, eight triples, 22 homers and 103 RBIs while scoring 100 times. He also has a .317 OBP, a .400 slugging percentage and a .717 OPS.
Mississippi will continue its six-game home series against Rocket City through Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.