Drew Campbell Missip Braves

Drew Campbell

The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his fourth year of playing professional baseball.

Campbell is with the Mississippi Braves, the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. On July 23, he was activated from the Development List.

Campbell has been on a tear of late. Over his last six games, he’s gone 10-for-21 — a .476 batting average.

Last Tuesday he went 2-for-3 while walking once. Last Wednesday, he was 2-for-3 with an RBI — the 100th of his career. On Sunday, Campbell went 2-for-3 with a walk and a double in the Braves’ 7-1 loss to Montgomery.

So far this season, Campbell is batting .231 with nine doubles, seven home runs and 23 RBIs while touching home 16 times. He also has a .282 on-base percentage, a .382 slugging percentage and a .664 OPS.

In his minor-league career (i.e. 206 games), Campbell has a .259 batting average with 30 doubles, eight triples, 20 homers and 100 RBIs while scoring 92 times. He also has a .313 OBP, a .395 slugging percentage and a .708 OPS.

Mississippi begins a six-game series at Rocket City at 7:35 p.m. tonight.

Tags

Trending Video