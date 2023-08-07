The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his fourth year of playing professional baseball.
Campbell is with the Mississippi Braves, the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. On July 23, he was activated from the Development List.
Campbell has been on a tear of late. Over his last six games, he’s gone 10-for-21 — a .476 batting average.
Last Tuesday he went 2-for-3 while walking once. Last Wednesday, he was 2-for-3 with an RBI — the 100th of his career. On Sunday, Campbell went 2-for-3 with a walk and a double in the Braves’ 7-1 loss to Montgomery.
So far this season, Campbell is batting .231 with nine doubles, seven home runs and 23 RBIs while touching home 16 times. He also has a .282 on-base percentage, a .382 slugging percentage and a .664 OPS.
In his minor-league career (i.e. 206 games), Campbell has a .259 batting average with 30 doubles, eight triples, 20 homers and 100 RBIs while scoring 92 times. He also has a .313 OBP, a .395 slugging percentage and a .708 OPS.
Mississippi begins a six-game series at Rocket City at 7:35 p.m. tonight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.