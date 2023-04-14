The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his fourth year of playing professional baseball.
Campbell has started this season with the Mississippi Braves, the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.
So far this season, Campbell is batting .200. In 20 at-bats, he has three hits — including a home run — and has driven in three runs. He also has an .238 OBP and a .638 OPS.
Mississippi continues its six-game series at Chattanooga through Sunday.
