The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his fourth year of playing professional baseball.

Campbell has started this season with the Mississippi Braves, the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.

So far this season, Campbell is batting .200. In 20 at-bats, he has three hits — including a home run — and has driven in three runs. He also has an .238 OBP and a .638 OPS.

Mississippi continues its six-game series at Chattanooga through Sunday.

