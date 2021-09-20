Drew Campbell head shot

Drew Campbell

The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his second season of playing professional baseball. The outfielder is currently with the Rome (Ga.) Braves, the High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. 

Last Thursday, Campbell went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles while scoring a run in Rome's 6-2 victory over the visiting Hickory Crawdads. 

This season, Campbell hit .308. In 104 at-bats, he has 32 hits — including seven doubles, three triples and five home runs — and 20 RBIs while scoring 17 times. 

Rome wrapped up its season Sunday.  

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you