The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his second season of playing professional baseball. The outfielder is currently with the Rome (Ga.) Braves, the High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.
Last Thursday, Campbell went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles while scoring a run in Rome's 6-2 victory over the visiting Hickory Crawdads.
This season, Campbell hit .308. In 104 at-bats, he has 32 hits — including seven doubles, three triples and five home runs — and 20 RBIs while scoring 17 times.
Rome wrapped up its season Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.