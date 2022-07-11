The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his third season of playing professional baseball. The outfielder is currently with the Rome (Ga.) Braves, the High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.
Campbell had four games of two hits, or more, and two RBIs last week.
He went 3-for-5 with a triple and two RBIs while scoring once in last Wednesday’s 6-5 victory over visiting Asheville.
The next day, Campbell was 2-for-5 with a double, triple and two RBIs while scoring once in Rome’s 6-0 win.
So far this season, Campbell is batting .278 with eight doubles, four triples, one home run and 39 RBIs while walking 25 times, stealing nine bases and scoring 34 times for the Braves.
Rome continues a six-game home series against Bowling Green this afternoon.
