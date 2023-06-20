The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his fourth year of playing professional baseball.
Campbell has started the season with the Mississippi Braves, the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.
Campbell has been on a tear — hitting four homers in his first six games — since being activated from the Development List by the Braves on June 9.
Campbell went 2-for-3 with two homers and three RBIs while touching home twice in Mississippi’s 6-5 win at Pensacola in a game that was completed on June 16 after being suspended from the day before.
On Sunday, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs while scoring once in the Braves’ 6-3 win at Pensacola last Saturday.
So far this season, Campbell is batting .220 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 18 RBIs while touching home 13 times. He also has a .260 on-base percentage, a .418 slugging percentage and a .678 OPS.
In his minor-league career (i.e. 188 games), Campbell has a .259 batting average with 28 doubles, eight triples, 20 homers and 95 RBIs while scoring 89 times.
Mississippi continues its six-game home series against Birmingham through Sunday.
