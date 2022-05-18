The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is beginning his fifth season of playing professional baseball. The infielder is currently with the Reno (Nev.) Aces, the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Triple-A affiliate.
Ellis went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs while scoring twice in the Aces’ 14-6 victory over visiting Las Vegas on Tuesday night.
So far this season in Reno, Ellis is hitting .242 with nine doubles, two home runs and 14 RBIs while walking 20 times and scoring 16 times. He has a .384 on-base percentage and an .429 slugging percentage.
Reno continues its six-game home series against Las Vegas tonight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.