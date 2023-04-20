The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is beginning his sixth season of playing professional baseball.
After spending Spring Training with the Seattle Mariners, Ellis was released by the Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle’s Triple-A affiliate) on March 17.
On April 16, Ellis signed a minor-league free-agent contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. The next day, he was assigned to the Florida Complex League Phillies.
In his minor-league career (i.e. 479 games), Ellis has a .245 batting average with 121 doubles, six triples, 76 home runs and 297 RBIs while scoring 279 runs. He has a .351 on-base percentage and an .811 OPS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.