The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his fourth season of playing professional baseball. The third baseman was called up by the Arizona Diamondbacks last Friday.
Thursday night, Ellis went 1-for-5 while starting at third base and hitting sixth for the D-backs, who lost 5-4 in 10 innings to the visiting San Francisco Giants. In the bottom of the third inning, Ellis singled — his second big-league hit — to left-centerfield off of San Fran pitcher Alex Wood. He advanced to second after a walk, but was stranded there.
So far in Arizona, Ellis is batting .105. In 19 at-bats, he has two hits and one RBI while scoring once for the Diamondbacks. Arizona (34-76) begins a three-game series at San Diego at 10:10 p.m. tonight. The series' second game is scheduled for 8:40 p.m. Saturday night. It is slated to be televised on Fox Sports 1.
