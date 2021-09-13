The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his fourth season of playing professional baseball. On Friday, the third baseman was optioned from the Arizona Diamondbacks to the Reno (Nev.) Aces, their Triple-A affiliate.
In his first at-bat back in Reno, Ellis hit a two-run home run in the Aces' 11-5 win at Las Vegas this past Friday night. He finished the game 2-for-4 with two RBIs while scoring twice for Reno.
Then Sunday, Ellis went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs while scoring twice in the Aces' 14-5 win over the host Aviators.
So far this season in Reno, Ellis is hitting .289. In 242 at-bats he has 70 hits — including 22 doubles, one triple and 14 home runs — and 57 RBIs while scoring 53 times for the Aces.
Reno closes out its six-game series at Las Vegas tonight. The Aces then begin a six-game home set against the Salt Lake Bees on Thursday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.