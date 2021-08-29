The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his fourth season of playing professional baseball. The third baseman was called up by the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 30.
Ellis had his first multi-hit game in the big leagues during the Diamondbacks’ 8-7 win at Philadelphia on Thursday night. He went 2-for-3 with a single, double and an RBI while scoring a run. In the top of the second inning, with no outs and two on base, Ellis singled to centerfield, scoring Christian Walker to give Arizona a 2-0 lead. Then in the fourth, he led off with a double to deep left-center. He advanced to third on pitcher Zac Gallen’s sacrifice. Ellis scored a short time later on Nick Ahmed’s two-run homer to center.
So far in Arizona, Ellis is batting .148. In 61 at-bats, he has nine hits and five RBIs while scoring 10 times for the Diamondbacks. Arizona (44-88 through Sunday) began a three-game series against San Diego on Monday night.
