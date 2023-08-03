The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his sixth season of playing professional baseball.
After a second stint with the Philadelphia Phillies, Ellis was optioned back to the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs (the Phillies’ Triple-A affiliate) on July 21.
Ellis hit safely in the first two games of August. He went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in Lehigh Valley’s 10-7 win over Buffalo on Tuesday. The next day, he went 1-for-3 in the Iron Pigs’ 6-3 loss to the Bisons.
So far this season, Ellis is batting .228 with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 41 RBIs while scoring 29 times for Lehigh Valley. He has a .340 on-base percentage, a .489 slugging percentage and an .829 OPS.
In his minor-league career (i.e. 528 games), Ellis has a .244 batting average with 132 doubles, six triples, 88 home runs and 338 RBIs while scoring 308 runs. He has a .350 on-base percentage, a .462 slugging percentage and an .812 OPS.
Lehigh Valley continues its six-game home series against Buffalo at 7:05 p.m. tonight.
