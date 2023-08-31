The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his sixth season of playing professional baseball.
After a second stint with the Philadelphia Phillies, Ellis was optioned back to the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs (the Phillies’ Triple-A affiliate) on July 21.
Last Saturday, he went 2-for-2 with a solo home run in Lehigh Valley’s 6-3 seven-inning loss to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the second game of a doubleheader.
So far this season, Ellis is batting .227 with 14 doubles, 15 home runs and 49 RBIs while scoring 39 times for the Iron Pigs. He has a .343 on-base percentage, a .471 slugging percentage and an .814 OPS.
In his minor-league career (i.e. 546 games), Ellis has a .243 batting average with 135 doubles, six triples, 91 home runs and 346 RBIs while scoring 318 runs. He has a .350 on-base percentage, a .461 slugging percentage and an .811 OPS.
Lehigh Valley will continue its six-game home series against Syracuse through Sunday.
