The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is beginning his sixth season of playing professional baseball.
On April 16, Ellis signed a minor-league free-agent contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. After spending time with the Florida Coast League Phillies, Ellis was assigned to the Reading (Pa.) Fightin Phils.
Tuesday, Ellis went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Reading’s 14-2 loss to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in his home debut.
Through six games with the Fightin Phils, Ellis is batting .227 with three homers and six RBIs while scoring four times.
In his minor-league career (i.e. 485 games), Ellis has a .245 batting average with 121 doubles, six triples, 79 home runs and 303 RBIs while scoring 283 runs. He has a .351 on-base percentage and an .813 OPS.
Reading will continue its six-game home series against New Hampshire through Sunday.
