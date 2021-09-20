Drew Ellis Reno headshot

Drew Ellis

The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his fourth season of playing professional baseball. The third baseman has been on a tear since returning to the Reno (Nev.) Aces, the Arizona Diamondbacks' Triple-A affiliate. 

Through Sunday, Ellis had recorded 12 hits — including four doubles and five home runs — and 14 RBIs while scoring 13 runs in his first nine games back with the Aces.  

So far this season in Reno, Ellis is hitting .292. In 267 at-bats he has 78 hits — including 25 doubles, one triple and 18 home runs — and 66 RBIs while scoring 62 times for the Aces. 

Reno closes out its six-game series against the Salt Lake Bees tonight. The Aces then begin a six-game set at the Albuquerque Isotopes on Thursday night. 

