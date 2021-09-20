The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his fourth season of playing professional baseball. The third baseman has been on a tear since returning to the Reno (Nev.) Aces, the Arizona Diamondbacks' Triple-A affiliate.
Through Sunday, Ellis had recorded 12 hits — including four doubles and five home runs — and 14 RBIs while scoring 13 runs in his first nine games back with the Aces.
So far this season in Reno, Ellis is hitting .292. In 267 at-bats he has 78 hits — including 25 doubles, one triple and 18 home runs — and 66 RBIs while scoring 62 times for the Aces.
Reno closes out its six-game series against the Salt Lake Bees tonight. The Aces then begin a six-game set at the Albuquerque Isotopes on Thursday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.