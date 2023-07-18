Drew Ellis Phillies

Drew Ellis

The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his sixth season of playing professional baseball.

Last Friday, Ellis was recalled from the Triple-A Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Last Saturday, Ellis started at first base and went 1-for-2 in Philadelphia’s 6-4 win over visiting San Diego in the first game of a day-night doubleheader.

Sunday, he started at third base and went 0-for-2 with a walk and an RBI in the Phillies’ 7-6 12-inning win over the Padres.

Ellis did not play in Philadelphia’s 4-3 win over visiting Milwaukee on Tuesday night.

So far this season, Ellis is batting .217 with two homers and four RBIs while scoring four times for the Phillies. He has a .379 on-base percentage and a .478 slugging percentage.

In his big-league career (i.e. 47 games), Ellis is hitting .157 with three home runs and 10 RBIs while walking 17 times and scoring 16 runs.

Ellis and the Phillies (52-42), who are second in the National League East, continue their three-game home series against the Brewers at 6:40 p.m. this evening and 12:35 p.m. Thursday. Philadelphia then travels to Cleveland for a three-game weekend series.

