The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his sixth season of playing professional baseball.
Last Friday, Ellis was recalled from the Triple-A Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs to the Philadelphia Phillies.
Last Saturday, Ellis started at first base and went 1-for-2 in Philadelphia’s 6-4 win over visiting San Diego in the first game of a day-night doubleheader.
Sunday, he started at third base and went 0-for-2 with a walk and an RBI in the Phillies’ 7-6 12-inning win over the Padres.
Ellis did not play in Philadelphia’s 4-3 win over visiting Milwaukee on Tuesday night.
So far this season, Ellis is batting .217 with two homers and four RBIs while scoring four times for the Phillies. He has a .379 on-base percentage and a .478 slugging percentage.
In his big-league career (i.e. 47 games), Ellis is hitting .157 with three home runs and 10 RBIs while walking 17 times and scoring 16 runs.
Ellis and the Phillies (52-42), who are second in the National League East, continue their three-game home series against the Brewers at 6:40 p.m. this evening and 12:35 p.m. Thursday. Philadelphia then travels to Cleveland for a three-game weekend series.
