The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his fourth season of playing professional baseball. The third baseman was recently called up by the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Saturday night, Ellis registered his fourth big-league hit — his first Major League home run — in the Diamondbacks’ 7-0 victory over visiting San Diego. He went 1-for-3 with three RBIs while starting at third base and hitting sixth in the lineup. In the bottom of the first inning, with Arizona leading 2-0 and runners on first and third, Ellis hit an 0-2 slider from Joe Musgrove over the fence in left field. Ellis’ big fly gave plenty of early run-support for Tyler Gilbert, who became the fourth pitcher to throw a no-hitter in his initial big league start.
An unforgettable trip around the bases for @drewellis10. pic.twitter.com/PYpnvsaSZG— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) August 15, 2021
So far in Arizona, Ellis is batting .114. In 35 at-bats, he has four hits and four RBIs while scoring four times for the Diamondbacks. Arizona (38-81) begins hosting Philadelphia in a three-game series at 9:40 p.m. tonight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.