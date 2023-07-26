The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his sixth season of playing professional baseball.
After a second stint with the Philadelphia Phillies, Ellis was optioned back to the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs (the Phillies’ Triple-A affiliate) last Friday.
This past Saturday, Ellis went 1-for-4 in Lehigh Valley’s 7-5 win at Toledo.
The next day, he scored a run in the Iron Pigs’ 6-2 triumph over the host Mud Hens.
So far this season, Ellis is batting .233 with 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 40 RBIs while scoring 27 times. He has a .352 on-base percentage, a .515 slugging percentage and an .867 OPS.
In his minor-league career (i.e. 530 games), Ellis has a .244 batting average with 131 doubles, six triples, 88 home runs and 337 RBIs while scoring 306 runs.
He has a .352 on-base percentage, a .465 slugging percentage and an .817 OPS.
Lehigh Valley continues its six-game home series against Syracuse at 7:05 p.m. tonight.
