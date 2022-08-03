The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his fifth season of playing professional baseball. In June, Ellis was claimed off of waivers by the Seattle Mariners, who then assigned him to the Tacoma (Wash.) Rainiers, their Triple-A affiliate.
Last Wednesday, Ellis hit his eighth home run of the season in the Rainiers’ 9-4 home loss to the El Paso Chihuahuas.
Tuesday, Ellis went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Tacoma’s 5-2 win at the Sacramento River Cats.
So far this season in the minors, Ellis is hitting .207 with 17 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 44 RBIs while walking 48 times and scoring 36 times. He has a .350 on-base percentage and a .740 OPS.
In six games with the Arizona Diamondbacks this season, Ellis hit .188 with a double and an RBI while scoring twice.
The Rainiers continue their six-game series at Sacramento at 9:45 p.m. EDT tonight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.