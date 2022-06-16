The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his fifth season of playing professional baseball. On Sunday, the infielder was designated for assignment by the Arizona Diamondbacks. On Thursday, Ellis was claimed off of waivers by the Seattle Mariners.
At Reno, the Triple-A affiliate of the D-backs, he hit .217 with 12 doubles, one triple, four home runs and 28 RBIs while walking 33 times and scoring 27 times. He had a .369 on-base percentage and a .399 slugging percentage.
In six games with Arizona this season, Ellis hit .154 with a double and an RBI while scoring twice.
