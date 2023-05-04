The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is beginning his sixth season of playing professional baseball.
On April 16, Ellis signed a minor-league free-agent contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. After spending time with the Florida Coast League Phillies, Ellis was assigned to the Reading (Pa.) Fightin Phils on Tuesday.
Wednesday, Ellis went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs while touching home twice in Reading’s 12-6 win over the Hartford Yard Goats.
In his minor-league career (i.e. 481 games), Ellis has a .245 batting average with 121 doubles, six triples, 77 home runs and 301 RBIs while scoring 281 runs. He has a .351 on-base percentage and an .811 OPS.
Reading continues its six-game series at Hartford through Sunday.
