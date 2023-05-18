The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is beginning his sixth season of playing professional baseball.
On April 16, Ellis signed a minor-league free-agent contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. After spending time with the Florida Coast League Phillies, Ellis was assigned to the Reading (Pa.) Fightin Phils. On Wednesday, Ellis was assigned to the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs, the Triple-A affiliate of the Phillies.
Ellis went 6-for-16 in his final five games with the Fightin Phils. Last Friday, he went 1-for-3 with a double while touching home twice in Reading’s 14-6 loss to New Hampshire. The next day, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in the Fightin Phils’ 4-1 win over the Fisher Cats.
In 10 games with Reading, Ellis batting .257 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs while scoring six times. He had a .409 on-base percentage, a .600 slugging percentage and a 1.009 OPS.
In his minor-league career (i.e. 489 games), Ellis has a .245 batting average with 124 doubles, six triples, 79 home runs and 305 RBIs while scoring 285 runs. He has a .353 on-base percentage, a .462 slugging percentage and an .815 OPS.
Lehigh Valley continues its six-game series at Worcester through Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.