The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his fourth season of playing professional baseball. The third baseman is currently with the Reno (Nev.) Aces, the Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
In his first at-bat of the season, Ellis homered to center field in the bottom of the first inning during the Aces’ 5-4 win over the host Salt Lake Bees in their season-opener Thursday night. It marked the earliest home run by an Ace on Opening Day in team history.
Ellis finished the game 1-for-5 with an RBI while scoring a run.
Reno’s six-game series at Salt Lake is scheduled to continue through Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.