The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is beginning his fifth season of playing professional baseball. The third baseman is currently with the Reno (Nev.) Aces, the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Triple-A affiliate.
After playing three games with Arizona to start the season (he went 1-for-8 with an RBI), Ellis was optioned to Reno on April 11.
Since being sent down, Ellis has four hits — two doubles and two homers — for the Aces. Tuesday, he went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs in Reno’s 4-3 victory over visiting Salt Lake.
So far this season, Ellis is hitting .200 with four RBIs while scoring five runs for the Aces. He’s also batting .125 with an RBI while scoring a run in three games for the Diamondbacks.
