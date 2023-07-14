Drew Ellis Phillies

Drew Ellis

The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his sixth season of playing professional baseball.

On Friday, Ellis was recalled from the Triple-A Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Friday night, he went 0-for-1 at the plate while walking once in the Phillies’ 8-3 loss to the visiting San Diego Padres.

So far this season, Ellis is batting .211 with two homers and three RBIs while scoring four times for the Phillies. He has a .375 on-base percentage and a .526 slugging percentage.

In his big league career, Ellis is batting .155 with three home runs and nine RBIs while scoring 16 times.

Ellis and the Phillies (48-42) will host the Padres in a day-night doubleheader (at 1:05 p.m. and 7:05 p.m.) today and at 1:35 p.m. Sunday before hosting the Milwaukee Brewers for a three-game series.

