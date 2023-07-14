The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his sixth season of playing professional baseball.
On Friday, Ellis was recalled from the Triple-A Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs to the Philadelphia Phillies.
Friday night, he went 0-for-1 at the plate while walking once in the Phillies’ 8-3 loss to the visiting San Diego Padres.
So far this season, Ellis is batting .211 with two homers and three RBIs while scoring four times for the Phillies. He has a .375 on-base percentage and a .526 slugging percentage.
In his big league career, Ellis is batting .155 with three home runs and nine RBIs while scoring 16 times.
Ellis and the Phillies (48-42) will host the Padres in a day-night doubleheader (at 1:05 p.m. and 7:05 p.m.) today and at 1:35 p.m. Sunday before hosting the Milwaukee Brewers for a three-game series.
