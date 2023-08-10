The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his sixth season of playing professional baseball.
After a second stint with the Philadelphia Phillies, Ellis was optioned back to the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs (the Phillies’ Triple-A affiliate) on July 21.
Wednesday night, Ellis went 2-for-6 with a double and two RBIs in Leigh Valley’s 14-13 win at Rochester.
So far this season, Ellis is batting .224 with 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 43 RBIs while scoring 31 times for Lehigh Valley. He has a .335 on-base percentage, a .469 slugging percentage and an .804 OPS.
In his minor-league career (i.e. 532 games), Ellis has a .243 batting average with 133 doubles, six triples, 88 home runs and 340 RBIs while scoring 310 runs. He has a .350 on-base percentage, a .461 slugging percentage and an .811 OPS.
Lehigh Valley continues its six-game series at Rochester through Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.